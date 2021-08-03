Column: The ugliest word or the sweetest?

Revenge.

It may be the ugliest word in the English language.

Or the sweetest when it describes a politician’s response to a perceived wrong.

In 1984, after two terms as governor, Jim Hunt was running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Jesse Helms. A host of ambitious Democrats lined up to succeed him. Competitors in the gubernatorial primary that year included Lieutenant Governor Jimmy Green, Insurance Commissioner John Ingram, Hunt’s Secretary of Commerce Lauch Faircloth, Hunt’s Deputy Secretary of Human Resources Tom Gilmore, Attorney General Rufus Edmisten, and former Charlotte Mayor Eddie Knox.

Even though Hunt was consumed with his own campaign, all these candidates for governor, especially those who had worked closely with Hunt in government and politics, hoped for some favorable attention and help from the popular Hunt.

None was more hopeful or expectant than Knox, who had been Hunt’s political friend beginning in college days at N.C. State, where they were close allies. Knox managed Hunt’s campaign for student body president. Their alliance continued as both mounted successful political careers. including Hunt’s statewide campaigns for lieutenant governor and governor.