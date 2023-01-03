Column: The cake was good but the kind words will sustain Hickory newsroom

The best gift the newsroom received during the holidays arrived on Dec. 28.

Aaron Kohrs dropped off a chocolate cake when he was in town visiting his parents.

The cake was delicious and an exceedingly gracious gift. But it was the words he shared that really made my day.

For context, Aaron has been a frequent letter writer over the past few years, as well as offering the newsroom ideas for notable neighbors. But he’s never been a paid correspondent. He’s never worked in any capacity for the paper. Our work has never, to my knowledge, benefited him in his career.

He has, however, been a faithful reader.

Aaron let us know when he moved to the Washington, D.C., area last year. And he still writes the occasional letter to the editor from his new home.

Here is what he had to say last week after he dropped off the cake.

“I have truly come to be convinced of the importance of local news and know journalism is a lot of work — to say the very least! I moved to D.C. area (and love it!) but still read the HDR!”

In a follow-up email exchange, he added, “I miss Hickory and NC as a whole. So I am always reading news! Such a cornerstone of democracy. Hope you’re well.”

Yep, the cake was good, but those words will stay with me and the newsroom.

Aaron is an earnest person who endeavors to see the good in people, even the journalists who work in his hometown.

His kindness was refreshing in an all-too-cynical world.

What a wonderful gift.