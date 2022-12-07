Column: Plug the leaks, fix the problem

In 1943, the U.S. Government constructed the Red Hill fueling station underground on the island of Oahu as a fuel storage facility for the military during World War II.

The structure holds 20 storage tanks capable of holding 250 million gallons of fuel. Corresponding piping and tunnels help the military access the tanks. In the rush to build the facility, a critical fact might have been missed due to expediency. Red Hill is located just 100 feet above one of the largest natural aquifers holding 20% of Oahu’s drinking water and serves as the main water source for Honolulu.

Nearly 80 years after construction, there have been several fuel leaks at the facility. In 2014, nearly 30,000 gallons of fuel leaked from one of the tanks but did not harm any drinking water for civilians or military personnel. Not so in 2021. Two leaks, one in May and another in November, contaminated the drinking water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and within the general populations around Honolulu. 93,000 people are directly affected by the threat to their drinking water.

The Navy, which maintains the fuel storage facility, was not immediately forthcoming about the spills. As pets died on the military base, as children became sicker, as adults exhibited signs of poisoning from skin rashes to excessive migraines, the Navy did nothing. They would not compensate individuals for important testing which could have revealed levels of petroleum and jet fuel in their bodies. No one was willing to admit there were infrastructure problems at Red Hill. No one addressed the issue of contaminated pipes and water in the houses at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Eventually, as time progressed, the military brought cleaning crews onto the base which did little to solve the problem. The Navy refused to even replace the water heaters in the homes which were corroding rapidly due to exposure to the leaked jet fuel. The Hawaii Department of Health has asked the Navy for a plan to completely defuel the Red Hill Facility.

The Navy shut the facility down this past March after being told to do so by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Unfortunately, by that time, there were many reports of children and adults suffering gastrointestinal issues, kidney failures, skin lesions, seizures, tumors, and lung damage. At last check, the number of people suffering from fuel poisoning is above 100,000.

The Navy has a plan for both defueling and completely shutting down the storage facility. As of this writing, there are still 100 million gallons of fuel stored there. Both civilian and military personnel, along with the Hawaii Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, are requesting the Navy provide a full chemical breakdown of the jet fuel at Red Hill so people who suffer from poisoning can be treated effectively.

They are also asking for a detailed cleanup of the entire area with closer monitoring of both military and civilian wells nearby for signs of any increase in jet fuels. Moreover, they also are asking for the Navy to be more forthcoming in their plans to ensure the safety of the drinking water on the island. Just last week at Red Hill, over 1,100 gallons of firefighting chemical also leaked at the facility. The Navy has promised to clean up the area where the spill occurred and is currently removing soils around the affected tunnel area. Currently, there are several lawsuits against the Navy for their perceived negligence.

For civilians and military individuals alike, the inability of the Navy and the Defense Department to provide timely information has been stifling to people wanting not only to know what happened, but also why it took government officials so long to address issues affecting the life and safety of individuals living on the military base and on the island.

One wife of an Air Force service member simply describes it as “institutional betrayal.” Sadly, human beings are often frail and fragile. The practice of negligence and a “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality is ruinous to our institutions and our society.

People affected by the leaks at Red Hill have joined with other activists to petition the military and the federal government to make amends for the debacle and to address issues of medical care, housing, and hazard pay for military men and women.

On December 7, 1941, the attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese, not far from the storage facility, brought us to a war footing. The spills at Red Hill and the work which continues also need to be treated as the equivalent of war.

Victory must be won for all affected so that the health of the island and its inhabitants, and those living around the world affected by such a tragedy, get the proper recognition and help they deserve.