Column: Nature's early Saturday wake-up call is for the birds (and the cats)

Years ago, my son had a cat named Trout (don’t ask). This cat was a semi-feral kitten when we got her and after years of attention and regular meals, she remained irritatingly skittish. One day, in the garden, she surprised me by doing loving figure eights around my ankles. My joy at this unexpected show of affection quickly evaporated when I noticed the pair of mocking birds swooping nearby. The cat was using me as a human shield.

There is a lovely Crape Myrtle outside our bedroom window, which is a favorite place for a pair of mockingbirds to build their nest every spring. It is also near the porch where we feed the cats. At 6 o’clock every morning, the pair of cats sit on the porch waiting to be fed. They do not have too long of a wait during the week, but on weekends, well, they just have to wait. These patient cats drive the territorial mockingbirds into a frenzy, thus, waking me up and since I am up, I feed the cats. I’m angry because I wanted to sleep in, and the mockingbirds are still squawking, but the cats are happy. Short of cutting down the tree, I see no end to this cycle.