Column: Dog libraries are kind, welcome gesture

Little free libraries adorn many neighborhoods and parks across the country, including more than a dozen in the Hickory area. While they have been around for some time, a new type of library is becoming popular and popping up in various places.

During a recent stroll with my grandchildren in the Providence Park neighborhood in Charlotte, we admired the adorable doggie library stocked with three types of treats, sticks, and even dog poo bags.

When we saw it the first time several months ago, it also contained several tennis balls. The doggie library exchange works just like the free little book libraries: Take one, and, if possible, leave an item for the next passerby. And who would not want to treat man’s best friend to a stick, tennis ball, a crunchy bite, or even a squeaky toy?

I do not know the story behind the dog library in my grandchildren’s neighborhood. However, in other places, these delightful wooden structures have been created in memory of a beloved dog. Having not long ago lost our beautiful black Labrador retriever, who enriched our lives for nearly 15 years, I can’t think of a much better way to honor our canine family members and simultaneously spread love and joy throughout a neighborhood or community.

These little dog libraries are a kind and welcome human gesture, especially with worrisome news and other unpleasantries trickling into our lives nearly every day. I am grateful to the thoughtful woodworkers who use their time and skills to improve our communities with these small treasures.

I will be on the lookout for more dog libraries and, who knows, maybe I’ll even find a fairy door with a cheerful note behind it somewhere.