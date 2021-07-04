Column: Add a gaura to your garden; I promise you will not be disappointed

Gaura is a billowing perennial that makes quite an impact, wherever it is planted. This cultivated wildflower is also known as wandflower, whirling butterfly and bee blossom.

A somewhat shrubby plant that ranges from 15 inches to 4 feet, depending on cultivar, it develops a long taproot allowing it to be heat- and drought-resistant. The taproot also makes it difficult to transplant, so choose your spot carefully. Narrow leaves are sometimes tinged with maroon, pink, cream or gold. What makes this plant so wonderful are the buds along the wiry, wand-like stems which open to reveal its four-petaled, orchid-like blossoms.

Blooms are either white or pink, in combination, or fading from one to the other, and the gaura continues to bloom from spring to autumn, with the heavier bloom time being early summer. Cutting back after the main bloom time will keep the plant neat and encourage repeat blooms.

Gaura can thrive in poor soil, as long as there is good drainage, and does not require fertilizer. Water infrequently, but deeply, to encourage roots to grow deep.