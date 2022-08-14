Column: Abe sought to restore Japan's power in the world

Gun violence is extremely rare in Japan. Whereas tens of thousands of gun-related deaths occur in the United States every year, gun deaths in Japan tend to be limited to single-digit numbers.

Japan has a population of approximately 125 million people compared to approximately 330 million in the United States. Even when adjusting for population, there is still a stark contrast. The general lack of gun violence in Japan made the July 8 assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo all the more shocking.

Abe, who was in power from 2006-08 and again from 2012-20, was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister since the establishment of democracy. He leaves a lasting, though controversial, legacy.

Abe was in some ways a political maverick, as the title of the only major English-language biography on him, “The Iconoclast,” suggests. But rather than promoting a novel way of thinking, Abe’s views in many ways represented a return to the past.

Abe’s beliefs about the role that Japan should play in the world were heavily influenced by his grandfather, Kishi Nobusuke. Kishi was part of Japan’s World War II government under Tojo. He believed that Japan should resist Western domination and assert itself as a leader in the Pacific.

Kishi was part of a small cadre that dominated Manchurian affairs following Japan’s invasion of China. Though Kishi served Tojo loyally during the war, he backed the effort to remove Tojo from power when it became apparent it would be political advantageous to do so, revealing a pragmatic side that existed in tension with his commitment to ideological principles.

After the war, Kishi, along with those he worked closely with in Manchuria, were suspected of war crimes and arrested. He was imprisoned for several years. Later, Kishi benefited from the United States’ search for conservative allies in the burgeoning Cold War confrontation with the Soviet Union. He successfully built a political movement that culminated in him becoming prime minister in 1957.

After the war, prior to Kishi ascending the political ranks, Japanese politics was dominated by Yoshida Shigeru, who served as prime minister for every year but one from 1946-54. Yoshida was prime minister during adoption of the post-war constitution that renounces Japan’s right to retain “war potential.” According to Article 9, the so-called Peace Clause, Japan cannot maintain a standing military, Japan has a Self Defense Force (SDF) that in effect serves as its military but is constitutionally constrained in what it can do being limited primarily to defense of the Japanese homeland and peacekeeping.

Kishi was strongly opposed to Yoshida and the limits placed on Japan’s foreign security policy after the war. With the threat of communism looming, he believed that Japan should reassert itself. Kishi sought common cause with the United States, signing the controversial Japan-United States Security Treaty in 1960. There were widespread protests in Japan (known as the Anpo protests) that led to his resignation shortly after the treaty was established.

Shinzo was a young boy when his grandfather was pushed out of power. Because Abe’s father, who was also a politician, spent long stretches away from home in his district, Shinzo often spent time with his grandfather. He would later seek to defend Kishi’s legacy when he became prime minister.

In his autobiography, Abe acknowledges the influence that his grandfather had on his political thinking. On a personal level, Shinzo was drawn to Kishi’s confidence. Such confidence carried over into beliefs about the role Japan should play in the world.

Abe, as prime minister, like his grandfather, wanted to restore Japanese pride. He was a nationalist who believed that Japan should move beyond apologizing for World War II. Abe wanted to revise, or at a minimum reinterpret, the constitution so that Japan could take on a more active, militarized if necessary, foreign security policy. The Peace Clause in Japan’s constitution, he believed, emasculated and unnecessarily constrained Japan.

Also similar to his grandfather, Abe balanced his ideological views with pragmatism, demonstrating a willingness to compromise in pursuit of his political goals while prime minister. He pushed as far as he could on constitutional revision within limits imposed by contending factions within his own Liberal Democratic Party and the LDP’s pacifist coalition partner Komeito (which the LDP depends on for parliamentary support).

Abe and Kishi both sought closer alignment with the United States. For Kishi, the United States could serve as an ally in the struggle against communism and a means through which Japan could increase its influence in the region. For Abe, alignment with the U.S. could serve as a check on an increasingly assertive China and an increasingly threatening North Korea. Both viewed the U.S. as a key ally through which Japan could safeguard key regional interests.

Kishi was nonetheless wary of Japan becoming too dependent on the United States. He wanted to establish Japan as a strong, independent nation in its own right. He promoted state-led industrial growth and establishing beneficial economic relations with the United States and regional powers to fortify Japan’s stature.

Abe similarly believed that the state should play an important role in fostering economic growth and that Japan should strengthen its economic ties with the U.S. and others to further Japanese interests.

Kishi and Abe nearly suffered tragically similar fates. Soon after announcing his resignation, Kishi was stabbed by a right-wing activist. Unlike his grandson, he survived. Kishi continued to influence Japanese politics as a member of parliament and from behind the scenes for decades after stepping down as prime minister.

The impact of Abe’s premiership, like that of his grandfather’s, will be felt for years to come. Abe broke the taboo surrounding Japan’s Self Defense Force taking a more active military role in Japan’s foreign security policy. His government reinterpreted the Peace Clause to allow for collective self-defense, but his efforts fell short of constitutional revision. It will now be left to others in the LDP to see if they can, drawing on Abe’s legacy, complete the mission begun by Abe’s grandfather, Kishi, to reestablish Japan as a formidable, independent, military power in Asia and beyond.