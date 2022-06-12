Column: A look at Hickory's Gilded Age; the Shuford name was at the top of heap

The man who imagined what life in a castle was like for an ennobled British family, using American money to retain stature, has now jumped across the pond.

Julian Fellows’ treatment of the society race in New York just completed its first season on HBO. “The Gilded Age” predates by a generation his earlier series, “Downton Abbey,” and attempts to explain the climate from which Cora Crawley came, bailing out her husband’s name, home, title, etc.

American money saved the fictional owners of Downton Abbey, with Brits still wanting to live the Victorian lifestyle, though times were changing. Together, the two series compare the values of the elite in each country, how they gained their stature and how they worked to hold onto it.

“The Gilded Age” takes direct aim at the story of old money versus new. The van Rhijn sisters are socialites who see their stature eroding as the Russell family, with a grander home across the street, attempts to climb to the pinnacle of the social order. Renewed for a second season, we can again voyeuristically watch the jockeying for position play out as the robber baron George Russell and his up-from-poverty wife Bertha attempt to gain social prominence. The writing of Julian Fellows reminds us that every town creates its own pecking order. The position one holds in that society is not as pronounced (or maybe even as important) as it used to be, but aspiring families of a 100 years ago paid slavish attention to it.

Hickory had its own strata during the late 19th century. The Elliott, Abernethy, and Hall families were important to the business climate and town hierarchy, though it fluctuated as death, scandal and wealth changed the social landscape. However, one name was at the top of the heap. The Shufords were, much like the Astors in New York, Hickory’s most influential family. Three brothers, John Marshall, Adolphus Lafayette and Abel Alexander Shuford set much of the tone for the growth of Hickory that followed. A.L. built Maple Grove, a beautiful farm house in the Italianate style in 1883. It demonstrated the stately, yet subdued elegance of a time when Dolph owned all the land around his house, and Highway 127 was just a path out of town. His brother A.A. was an even bigger deal. Hailed as “Hickory’s Giant Figure and one of the state’s Greatest Captains of Industry,” he owned a store on Union Square, a cotton mill and was known as a mentor to young men as they worked to make their mark in Hickory.

So, in 1886, when Daniel Shuler stepped off the train with his stated intention to start a bank, the backing of A.A. was crucial. In addition to building the Bank of Hickory, Shuler was a flurry of activity. He became involved in an insurance company, a mill, a land company, a lumber firm, the Hickory Fair Association, the Elliott Opera House, and gained a seat on the board at Piedmont Wagon. His standing in Hickory was like a thermometer’s rising mercury on a summer’s day. He seemed the perfect man for the era. One newspaper account boasted, “There is not another town in the state the size of Hickory that can boast of electric lights. It shows thrift, energy and prosperity. It shows that citizens of Hickory are ‘right up’ and are ready for anything that shows progress. This will do away with ‘old-fogey-ism.’” A.A. Shuford became a backer in the Bank of Hickory. Shuler helped bring electricity to Hickory.

Since Hickory was relatively new, the social order was only just establishing itself. However, families who settled in the area in the 18th century, like the Shufords, and the work ethic they brought to establish the town, gave them a respect unmatched as A.A. welcomed Shuler into its inner ranks.

We don’t know exactly how it happened (and could use Julian Fellows to weave his fictional world around the real), but somewhere along the way, the shine of Daniel Shuler became tarnished. By 1890, things went sour. He promised a spectacular Fourth of July event where a balloonist, called an aeronaut, planned to jump out a mile above the ground and soar back to earth. Remember, these were the days before airplanes. Instead, the aeronaut underwhelmed the audience with a jump of 1,000 feet. Then came the real fall.

In August, the Bank of Hickory failed. Shuler took to his bed, supposedly distraught over the loss. There he died.

Shuler was buried in Oakwood Cemetery, but six weeks later, a news report quoted his brother as saying he was alive and in Australia. His wife, Maud, tried to clear up the bankruptcy matter by offering restitution to those who lost money if she could name the head teller of the new First National Bank of Catawba County. A.A. Shuford refused. On a cold winter’s morning the following January, Maud returned to town, hiring workmen to dig up the coffin and return her deceased husband’s remains to Michigan, from where they both had originally come. The move calls into question the contents of the exhumation. Did the Shulers fake Daniel’s death to avoid further scandal? Why did Maud want such a quid pro quo? Why did A.A. not take the deal? It sounds too incredible (and so Hollywood) to be believed. And yet the intrigue within a period drama could be a series that rivals “The Gilded Age” or maybe even “Downton Abbey.” We will never know for sure, but since television now tends to help us understand the climate of our past, a skillful script could paint a compelling picture.

It’s true that no one will ever definitively know, but we can go back and see what their world was like. Thankfully, Maple Grove has been preserved and now is home to the Hickory Landmarks Society. You can take a tour of the house any weekday. A few blocks away is the grand home that Daniel Shuler built. The Historical Association of Catawba County has recently reopened the home for tours. Most know it as the Harper House, named for its more recent owners. Check out the stone block, hidden as you approach the front door. It was a stepping stone into the horse-drawn carriages used in that era. Engraved on the side are the initials, “D.S.”

“The Gilded Age” (a term coined by Mark Twain, and not one of total respect) television series explains how folks ranked themselves to others of their time. We can witness it for real by taking a tour of the “castles” they built in Hickory.

“The Legends of Harper House: The Shuler Era” is available from Redhawk Publications at redhawkpublications.com.