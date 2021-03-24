College celebrates new student services center

BOONE — Although the building has been open and in use for more than a year, the general public got its first chance Monday to tour the new student services center on the Watauga Campus of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

In partnership with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, CCC&TI hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a virtual tour of the 15,000-square-foot, $5.3 million facility, which was streamed live on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Two previous attempts to host an event celebrating the new building, which opened to students in January 2020, were canceled due to winter weather and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funded by the Connect N.C. Bond approved by voters in 2016, construction on the student services center began in fall 2017 and concluded in late 2019. The building opened to students in January 2020.

The tour concluded with the official ribbon cutting at the building’s entrance. In addition to college officials and Boone Area Chamber of Commerce staff, Watauga Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Welch also participated.