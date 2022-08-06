Club honors projection images at recent meeting

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Aug. 3 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Green”.

Winners for the Aug. 3 competition are:

• First place, Stan Bolton with an image entitled “Emerald City Dance”

• Second place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Sinclair Sign”

• Third place (tie), Judy Young with an image entitled “Pear”

• Third place (tie), Renee Whitley with an image entitled “Green Farm Truck”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming events include the following:

• Aug. 17, projection competition — tattoos (this year)

• Aug. 20, field trip — Asheville graffiti

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.