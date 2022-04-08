“Clive” Male 2 yrs old Schnoodle House and crate trained Dog friendly (prefers dog his similar size) Adoption fee is... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
“Clive” Male 2 yrs old Schnoodle House and crate trained Dog friendly (prefers dog his similar size) Adoption fee is... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Catawba County Sheriff’s deputy was fired Saturday after being charged with driving while impaired in Granite Falls, according to a release …
The Catawba County sheriff’s deputy who was fired after being arrested and charged with driving while impaired Saturday was identified as Ryan…
A 22-year-old woman from Lincoln County was arrested in Maiden on drug trafficking charges on Monday.
Pop quiz — who can the following written quotes be attributed to?
For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.
Former Hickory City Councilman Bruce Meisner was in a joking mood at the ceremony to dedicate the city’s newest park in his honor on Friday.
Appalachian State University plans to invest $20 million to renovate a building to house its Hickory campus, university leaders said Tuesday.
This story was updated at 4:15 p.m. on April 11.
A Hickory woman was sentenced to six to eight years in prison for trafficking opioids.
Since the day the $750,000 City Walk arches collapsed, Hickory leaders have assured residents that protections are in place that will compensa…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.