Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Catawba County Sheriff’s deputy was fired Saturday after being charged with driving while impaired in Granite Falls, according to a release …
The Catawba County sheriff’s deputy who was fired after being arrested and charged with driving while impaired Saturday was identified as Ryan…
A 22-year-old woman from Lincoln County was arrested in Maiden on drug trafficking charges on Monday.
Pop quiz — who can the following written quotes be attributed to?
For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.
Former Hickory City Councilman Bruce Meisner was in a joking mood at the ceremony to dedicate the city’s newest park in his honor on Friday.
Appalachian State University plans to invest $20 million to renovate a building to house its Hickory campus, university leaders said Tuesday.
This story was updated at 4:15 p.m. on April 11.
A Hickory woman was sentenced to six to eight years in prison for trafficking opioids.
Since the day the $750,000 City Walk arches collapsed, Hickory leaders have assured residents that protections are in place that will compensa…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.