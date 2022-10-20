Catawba County voters talk gun rights, abortion and the direction of the country as early voting begins

There were no lines outside Highland Recreation Center as early voting opened Thursday, but a few voters were out on the frigid morning to cast the first in-person ballots of the 2022 general election in Catawba County.

Among them was Hickory resident Natalie Kincaid, 41, who said she was eager to vote for Republican Ted Budd in North Carolina’s closely watched U.S. Senate race.

“I just feel like he is the right person for Senate to keep our freedom of speech, First Amendment, right to bear arms — all the conservative values that I hold dear,” Kincaid said.

Regarding gun rights, Kincaid added: “We need to keep our right to bear arms but also, we need to make sure that people that have the guns are educated the correct way. We don’t need criminals with guns, is what’s happening in these big cities, just taking over.”

Elizabeth Eckert, 74, of the town of Catawba, also spoke about gun rights when discussing the important issues in this year’s election. But her perspective differed from Kincaid’s; Eckert said she voted for Democratic candidates.

“I don’t need a bazooka in my house,” Eckert said. She rejected the idea that gun laws are ineffective at preventing people with bad intent from getting firearms.

Abortion and personal freedom were also top of mind for Eckert when she went to vote.

“Whatever my decision for birth control, for marriage, for how I plan my family — those are my decisions between me and my faith, my family and I do not need a man in my doctor’s room telling me what I can and can’t do,” Eckert said. “I just don’t like that, and I hope every woman in this country stands up and says, ‘Get out of my doctor’s room.’”

There was a trickle of voters at the Newton public library polling site around lunchtime.

Newton resident Victor Alfaro, 55, one of those voters who came out to the library early Thursday afternoon, said he came to vote Democrats out of power.

“I mean their politics is screwing up stuff and they want to turn around and blame Republicans and everybody else,” Alfaro said. “If you don’t like their politics, they call you racist and stuff like that.”

Another Newton voter, 60-year-old Al Fishe, said he was worried about the direction of the country, citing concerns about restrictive policies on voting and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I think we’re becoming more and more towards fascism and I think that we need to stop it before it starts,” Fishe said.