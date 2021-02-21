Catawba County sees 43 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths related to the virus Sunday.

This brings the county's total to 16,847 cases, with 48 hospitalizations, 15,781 recoveries and 276 total deaths related to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported seven new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Sunday. This brings the county's total to 3,839 cases, with 10 hospitalizations, 1,945 recoveries and 76 total deaths related to the virus.

NCDHHS also reported 2,541 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina on Saturday, bringing the total to 842,637. Of these, there are 1,647 hospitalizations and 10,926 total deaths across the state.

