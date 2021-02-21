 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba County sees 43 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
0 comments

Catawba County sees 43 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths related to the virus Sunday.

This brings the county's total to 16,847 cases, with 48 hospitalizations, 15,781 recoveries and 276 total deaths related to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported seven new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Sunday. This brings the county's total to 3,839 cases, with 10 hospitalizations, 1,945 recoveries and 76 total deaths related to the virus.

NCDHHS also reported 2,541 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina on Saturday, bringing the total to 842,637. Of these, there are 1,647 hospitalizations and 10,926 total deaths across the state.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

43 new cases

16,847 total cases

48 hospitalized

276 deaths

15,781 recovered

18,378 vaccinated

Burke County

25 new cases

9,314 total cases

11 hospitalized

137 deaths

8,464 recovered

11,486 vaccinated

Caldwell County

30 new cases

8,493 total cases

17 hospitalized

129 deaths

7,441 recovered

10,942 vaccinated

Alexander County

7 new cases

3,839 total cases

10 hospitalized

76 deaths

1,945 recovered

4,348 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,541 new cases

842,637 total cases

1,647 hospitalized

10,926 deaths

765,456 recovered

1,306,127 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Friday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert