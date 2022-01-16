 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catawba County League Republican Women to meet
HICKORY — The Catawba County League Republican Women will meet Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Lake Hickory Country Club, 430 17th Ave., NW., Hickory.

The luncheon-meeting is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you plan to attend for the first time, telephone or text 828-638-2170.

Attendees are urged to bring items for the residents of Safe Harbor for this month’s community project.

The league focuses in the areas of communication, education, legislative action, candidate recruitment, campaigning and fundraising. It  meets every third Tuesday for a luncheon/meeting. Any registered Republican woman may join, and Republican men may join as associate members.

For more information, call or text 828-638-2170.

