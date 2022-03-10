 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catawba County Branch NAACP to discuss voting
NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, March 13. The Rev. Marcus Farmer will lead a discussion on voting and the upcoming midterm elections.

“I want our members to understand the importance of staying up to date with current laws and requirements about voting,” Farmer said. “I cannot stress enough the importance of everyone taking advantage of their right to vote as well as knowing that every vote counts.”

This meeting will be held via conference call. To participate, call Jerry McCombs, branch president, at 828-310-6918 by Saturday.

