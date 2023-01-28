Tags
Hickory police are investigating a death after a body was found in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter in Hickory late Saturday.
Hickory police have identified the body found at the Walmart Supercenter on Saturday as that of Justin Scott Partridge, a 38-year-old from Newland.
I bet you didn’t know that Jan. 22 to 28 is National Nurse Anesthetists Week, also known as National CRNA Week with CRNA standing for Certifie…
Three people were arrested in Long View during a search of a home on 13th Avenue SW on Friday. A handgun and controlled substances were seized…
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
CONOVER — Sherrill Furniture continues to make strategic moves and investments like workforce expansion and a new upholstery operation to meet…
After 21 years working as a state trooper, it’s difficult for Jeffrey Swagger to recall many details from the various collisions he has respon…
A Denver man was arrested Friday on multiple sexual offenses involving a minor in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office.
A Hickory man pleaded guilty to an assault charge in Catawba County Superior Court. He was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison, according…
NEWTON — Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover announced two new district appointments. Allen Ramsey was named Director of Account…
