Career days from Davis, Dunlap lead No. 19 CVCC in win

Behind a pair of career-best performances from A.J. Davis and Kenzley Dunlap, the 19th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team avenged an earlier loss this season to Louisburg, winning 93-77 on Saturday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.
With the win, the Red Hawks improve to 9-3 overall and 6-3 in Region 10 play.
Davis — a sophomore forward — scored 37 points in the win — the second-most points scored in a game in CVCC women’s basketball program history.
Catawba Valley took a slim 46-44 lead into halftime led by Davis’ team-high 12 points.
The Red Hawks and Hurricanes continued that tight battle into the third quarter with CVCC once again leading after three quarters of play — this time by a 68-65 score.
Despite leaving Saturday’s contest in the first quarter due to an injury, Dunlap returned in a big way for the Red Hawks, especially during the second half, by scoring 12 second-half points. The freshman guard from Gastonia finished with a career-high 17 points.
Needing a big spark late, Davis erupted for CVCC in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 of her team’s 25 points during the quarter to help push Catawba Valley to the victory.
Free throw opportunities plagued Louisburg in Saturday’s game. The Hurricanes went to the free throw line 34 times, but were only able to make 19 of those attempts.