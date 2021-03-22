Career days from Davis, Dunlap lead No. 19 CVCC in win

Behind a pair of career-best performances from A.J. Davis and Kenzley Dunlap, the 19th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team avenged an earlier loss this season to Louisburg, winning 93-77 on Saturday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.

With the win, the Red Hawks improve to 9-3 overall and 6-3 in Region 10 play.

Davis — a sophomore forward — scored 37 points in the win — the second-most points scored in a game in CVCC women’s basketball program history.

Catawba Valley took a slim 46-44 lead into halftime led by Davis’ team-high 12 points.

The Red Hawks and Hurricanes continued that tight battle into the third quarter with CVCC once again leading after three quarters of play — this time by a 68-65 score.

Despite leaving Saturday’s contest in the first quarter due to an injury, Dunlap returned in a big way for the Red Hawks, especially during the second half, by scoring 12 second-half points. The freshman guard from Gastonia finished with a career-high 17 points.

Needing a big spark late, Davis erupted for CVCC in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 of her team’s 25 points during the quarter to help push Catawba Valley to the victory.