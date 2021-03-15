 Skip to main content
Car crashes into power pole on Startown Road; no significant injuries reported
A single-vehicle crash on Startown Road occurred around 4 p.m. Monday.

Reports from the scene indicated no injuries but the road was blocked.

Hickory firefighters, the N.C. Highway Patrol and members of Catawba County EMS responded to the crash in the 2900 address area of the road.

