CAPTAIN
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A two-truck collision backed up traffic near Newton Friday afternoon but the people involved in the crash, that ended up with one truck sittin…
- Updated
Work on the One North Center development in downtown Hickory is entering its final stages.
- Updated
The 2021 NFL draft was one to remember for area football players, as Maiden High graduate Caleb Farley was selected by the Tennessee Titans in…
- Updated
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
- Updated
A Burlington store will fill the storefront left vacant after A.C. Moore closed in Hickory.
- Updated
A Hickory man armed with a .243-caliber rifle was arrested Sunday night in the Alexander County community of Hiddenite.
- Updated
A gunman who killed himself, two deputies and his mother and stepfather in a 13-hour standoff in Boone had a large cache of weapons and may ha…
- Updated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Cornerback Caleb Farley couldn’t be happier to finally stop answering questions about his surgically repaired back.
- Updated
Just under half of Apple’s planned $1 billion investment in North Carolina will go to its existing data center in Maiden
- Updated
Six people were arrested in Alexander County this month on a variety of felony charges including assault, breaking and entering and drug charg…