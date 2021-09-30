Captain Comics: The origins of 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings'

That seems odd to old hands like me, who miss the concept and supporting cast of the original series. But it stands to reason that Shang would eventually realize that “games of deceit and death” are bad form for an advancing spirit, so the original status quo couldn’t maintain forever. And I’m sure These Kids Today™, who are experiencing Shang-Chi for the first time, aren’t held back by the past.

One aspect of MoKF always grated on me, though: Fu Manchu. He was an ugly cliché, a racist stereotype in a series of novels. The xenophobia began in the late 1800s when many railroad workers were Chinese, and resulted in legislation like the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.

Despite the title, the bigotry wasn’t aimed at any one nation, but instead to Asians as a whole. Many of the Japanese-American adults who were rounded up and put in camps during World War II weren’t citizens, despite living in the country for decades — because they weren’t allowed to be. Not that it mattered. Their children, who were born Americans, were also locked up.