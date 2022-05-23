Can hot bats fuel playoff run for Hickory Crawdads? Team is one game out of first in SAL's South division

With 28 games left in the first half — which ends on Thursday, June 23 — the Hickory Crawdads find themselves in a chase for a playoff spot.

The old postseason system, last used in 2019, returns. The winner of each of the two divisions in the South Atlantic League for the first half will play the second-half winner of each division in the first round at the end of the regular season. The winners of the first round series face each other in the championship series.

Entering the seven-game series Tuesday against Winston-Salem, Hickory (22-16) is in third place in a tight South division race. The Crawdads are one game behind the division-leading Bowling Green (Ky.) Hot Rods (23-15), the defending champions. The Crawdads are a half-game out of second place, currently held by the Rome (Ga.) Braves (23-16). Winston-Salem (19-19) is in fourth, four games out of first.

Looking at the schedule, the Crawdads appear to have a tough task ahead. After this week, Hickory will play only six of its final 21 first-half games at L.P. Frans Stadium. Of the final 15 road games, nine games will be against teams ahead of Hickory in the standings. The Crawdads will play six at Bowling Green and three at Rome.

So far, the Crawdads have not matched up well with Bowling Green, dropping five out of six games played between the clubs.

About the Crawdads

For the second time in four weeks, Hickory took advantage of a poor pitching staff, as well as a hitter-friendly ballpark, and walloped Greenville (S.C.) in five of six games last week. The biggest beneficiary of the week was Trevor Hauver. After ending the last home stand hitting for a slash line of .173/.356/.227 for the season, Hauver went 9-for-18 against the Drive with four homers, two doubles, five walks and 10 RBI. Hickory roughed up the Drive for 27 extra-base hits, including 12 homers, and scored 53 runs — with six or more in all six games — all South Atlantic League highs. For the season, Hickory is second in South Atlantic League in runs scored, total hits and batting average (.265). The Crawdads also have struck out the fewest times in the SAL. Individually, Evan Carter and Aaron Zavala are tied for fourth in runs scored with Carter (.308/.381/.508) tied for fifth in hits. Zavala leads the SAL in walks and is second in on-base percentage (.442). While the bats pounded the Drive pitching staff, Hickory did not have its best week on the mound. Greenville also slugged 12 homers for the week and put up 11 runs in a game twice. Ben Anderson had the best week among starters, giving up a run on two hits on Thursday. Eudrys Manon and Marc Church are starting to see their roles solidify into late-game pitchers. Manon had two of the three saves earned by Hickory. Church picked up the other. Church was named the Texas Rangers minor league pitcher of the month for April after the right-hander allowed one unearned run over 10.2 innings with 17 strikeouts and two walks over seven appearances.

About the Dash

Down 8-2 in the eighth on Sunday, and on the verge of losing a series to last-place Asheville, Winston-Salem got even in the ninth. After Asheville scored twice in the tenth, the Dash rebounded with three to win the game and even the six-game series with the Tourists. Left-fielder Terrell Tatum had the big week for the Dash, going 12-for-16 with five doubles, a homer and eight RBI. Collectively, Winston-Salem had the highest on-base pct. for the week (.388), the second highest batting average for the week (.299) — behind Hickory — and the third highest OPS (.818) — behind Hickory and Greenville. The Dash lead the league with a .268 batting avg. Duke Ellis leads the SAL in batting (.345), is second in steals and is tied for fourth in runs scored. Luis Mieses leads the league in doubles (17) and is second in hits. Moises Castillo is fourth in on-base percentage (.433). The Dash starters had a rough week on the mound, sporting a 7.01 ERA against the Tourists, with only one starting making it through five innings. Walks were the problem, as the starters allowed 15 over 25.2 innings. As a staff, Winston-Salem is third in walks allowed. Dash players with area ties include Tatum, who the White Sox drafted out of N.C. State, Alsander Womack, son of former major league 2B Tony Womack and a product of Charlotte Catholic, Adam Hackenberg drafted out of Clemson, Jason Matthews, signed out of USC-Upstate.

Series history

Hickory has won five of eight against the Dash, all played at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem won the season series 12-11 last year, including a 7-4 record at L.P. Frans in Hickory.