Caldwell library board announces contest winners

LENOIR — The Caldwell County Public Library Board of Trustees and staff recently selected Ava Weaver, a sophomore at South Caldwell, as winner of their mural contest.

Weaver submitted a design featuring an open book and out of the pages emerged many different beloved storybook images. She will join members of the Caldwell Early College Art Club to paint the mural on a wall in the children’s section of the new Southern Branch, which will focus primarily on serving children, teens, and young adults.

Staff and trustees awarded Sophie Davis, an eighth-grader at Heritage Christian School, second place. Davis will also have her artwork displayed in the new branch.

Winners were chosen from more than 60 entries created by school-aged children and art classes in the Caldwell County School System.

The Southern Branch, scheduled to open June 4, is located at 63 North Main St., Granite Falls.