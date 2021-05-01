Caldwell Hospice seeks high school volunteers

LENOIR — Are you a high school student looking for an opportunity to make a difference? Do you have the compassionate spirit needed to be a companion for someone’s journey? Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care is hosting a virtual training in June for high school students who are interested in becoming hospice VolunTEENs.

This training will be held Tuesday, June 15, from 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., and Thursday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing. To reserve a spot in the Zoom training, participants must complete an application at www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer.

VolunTEENs are vital to Caldwell Hospice. They come from diverse backgrounds and fill a variety of needs. Some work directly with residents at long-term care facilities or patients in Caldwell Hospice's patient care units; others assist with office work, maintain grounds, and perform a multitude of other tasks to support the organization.

To become a VolunTEEN, one must:

• Be a high school student

• Have permission of a parent/guardian

• Be willing to commit 25 volunteer hours a year

• Complete a TB test

• Have transportation