Caldwell County Public Library opens new branch

GRANITE FALLS — The Caldwell County Public Library will celebrate the opening of its Southern Branch on June 4 and 5.

On Friday the public is invited to the branch’s grand opening and ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Following remarks from local leaders, guests are invited to tour the new 4,500-square-foot branch.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Southern Branch will host Kids’ Day to celebrate its children, teen, and young adult focus. Activities include robotic vehicle races and robot mask decorating. Kids can also meet Mr. Robot from the Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy Engineering Department, talk with a DARE officer from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, take a look at an ambulance from Caldwell County Emergency Medical Services, and enter to win one of 10 kits to build their own robot.

While the branch’s focus is mainly youth-centered, adults have not been forgotten. The branch has an adult section featuring the hottest new books, plenty of computers, and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating.

“It’s exciting to see the hard work of so many come to fruition,” said Caldwell County Library Board of Trustees Chair Christine Helton. “We look forward to seeing all the ways our patrons enjoy the branch and the services we provide.”

The Southern Branch, located at 63 North Main St., Granite Falls, will have the same extended hours as the Main Branch with evening hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.