Caldwell Arts Council to showcase local work

LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council announced its next public art exhibition — “Old Things,” featuring the works of Lenoir photographer Steve West and acrylic paintings by Granite Falls artist Andrew Atkin. The show opens Oct. 1 and runs through Nov. 26.

As a long-time art teacher, West's artistic skills include drawing, painting, ceramics, printmaking, calligraphy and photography. For this exhibit, his focus will be on old eclectic subjects, such as buildings, machinery and vehicles that connect to the nostalgia of aged artifacts and memories from his childhood.

Atkin's work has earned many awards over the years in all categories and can be found in many private collections. Over the last 50 years, Atkin has actively explored one area of creativity after another including sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, drawing and design as well as his forte’, painting. He also has experimented with jewelry and precious metals along with landscape art. Atkin’s work currently involves acrylic paintings using the three themes of western North Carolina barns and outbuildings; trees and fields; and abstracts.

For more information on these artists, find Andrew Atkin on Facebook and Steve West on Instagram.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave. SW in Lenoir, and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.