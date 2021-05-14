 Skip to main content
Caldwell Arts Council to display student work
LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council announced that the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Student Exhibition will open to the public on May 21 and will be on display through June 30.

Art in this exhibition features Associate of Fine Arts candidates from CCC&TI and will be available for viewing on the second floor gallery of the Caldwell Arts Council. 

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave. SW in Lenoir, and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

