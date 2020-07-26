Wexford House updates complete in Denver

DENVER ─ More folks can now call Wexford House, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Denver, “home sweet home” with the completion of a 20-bed expansion as well as an addition to the living and dining rooms.
In addition, the community received new paint, wall coverings, flooring, lighting, the addition of porte cochere, expansion of the lobby and living areas, furnishings, and an electric fireplace for residents and guests to enjoy. The additional beds will allow greater numbers of seniors in need to receive services and care in a high-need location.
“The improvements are welcomed by the residents, families and staff,” said Administrator Amy Smith.
Licensed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Heath Service Regulation, Wexford House provides affordable, all-inclusive, adult care residential services with no level of care charges. Wexford House is committed to enhancing quality of life for its residents by providing the comforts of home and personal care services in a supportive environment that promotes independence.
Rooms come fully furnished and include a variety of pricing and square-footage options including studios, signature private and signature semi-private. Pricing is all-inclusive with no level of care charges. Amenities include 24-hour access to staff, three meals and snacks, transportation to local retail shopping, events and medical clinics, medication assistance and assistance with the activities of daily living, as needed.
In addition to Wexford House, DePaul currently cares for more than 1,700 seniors at 11 senior living communities in North Carolina, one in South Carolina and five in New York state. For more information about Wexford House, contact Amy Smith at 704-489-2633, at asmith2@depaul.org or visit on Facebook.
