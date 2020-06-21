Wells Fargo Advisors names 2 to program

HICKORY — Wells Fargo Advisors has designated — for the 13th consecutive year — Michael Sowers, managing director-investment officer, and Michael Webber, managing director-investment officer, as members of the firm’s Premier Advisor Program.
The Premier Advisor distinction is held by a select group of financial advisers as measured by completion of education components, business production and professionalism. Additional criteria, including length of service, can also be used to determine recipients.
It’s an honor to again receive this distinction, said Sowers and Webber. They said they are proud to have been given the opportunity to work with their clients and are committed to helping them reach their financial goals.
Sowers has been with Wells Fargo Advisors for 28 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial relations with a concentration in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and lives in Hickory.
Webber has been with Wells Fargo Advisors for 23 years. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, along with earning his master’s of business administration from Wake Forest University and lives in Hickory.
Wells Fargo Advisors provides investment advice and guidance to clients through 13,723 full-service financial advisers and referrals from 5,430 licensed bankers.
On the Net: www.wellsfargoadvisors.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.