Webinar to focus on selling on Shopify

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Selling on Shopify” webinar on Aug. 4 from 4-6 p.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers and mobile devices.
Shopify is a popular platform for creating an online store. This webinar shows participants how to use Shopify to establish an online store with a custom domain name, reflecting the brand and personality of their unique business. Participants will learn how to use Shopify’s eCommerce software to build a unified platform to sell products and operate their business.
There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
