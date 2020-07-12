Vice president of human resources named

CLAREMONT — Dennis Dellinger, president and CEO of Cargo Transporters, announces the promotion of Kristy Hedrick to vice president of human resources.
“From Day One, Kristy was an excellent fit for the culture here at Cargo Transporters. Kristy brings much energy in the area of human resources supporting our staff and complementing the leadership within the company,” Dellinger said. “We are excited that she has excelled and has taken on new responsibilities showing her strong commitment to our entire workforce.”
Hedrick joined the company in May 2018 as director of human resources as a skilled HR professional. She has almost two decades of employment in various human resource roles. “I am extremely excited to continue to lead the group of individuals in human resources and support Cargo Transporters’ workforce needs,” she said.
Hedrick graduated from Gaston College with a degree in business administration-human resources management. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and holds the accreditation of PHR SHRM-CP. She also sits on the Catawba County United Way board of directors.
Hedrick is originally from Claremont and graduated from Bunker Hill High School. She and her husband, Jason, live in Claremont with their dog, Hurley.
Cargo Transporters is a truckload carrier operating over 500 trucks serving the continental U.S.
Based in North Carolina, the company operates terminals in Claremont, Charlotte and Rocky Mount. It employs over 650 people.
For more information, visit www.cargotransporters.com.
