UV light sanitizers fight COVID-19

HICKORY — In a continued effort to provide the safest care possible during the current pandemic, Catawba Valley Medical Center recently added two state-of-the-art UVDI-360 Room Sanitizers.
These portable ultraviolet light devices can disinfect an average hospital room in less than 10 minutes. When combined with conventional cleaning methods, the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer can inactivate 99.99 percent of over 35 pathogens, including COVID-19. These types of machines are considered the most advanced technology in disinfection.
Ultraviolet light sanitizing depends on the use of UV-C wavelengths, also known as the germicidal wavelength. Because the microorganisms that cause illnesses have not developed a biological defense against these high energy rays, the cells become damaged and are unable to reproduce when exposed to the UV-C rays, effectively killing them. This technology has been in use since the early 1900s, but it has become especially valuable in the fight against COVID-19.
While each of these devices costs more than $50,000, funding was made possible to CVMC by a grant from Catawba Medical Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Catawba Valley Health System.
“In a community health system every dollar matters so we count on our community partners for financial support to help us accomplish our mission of service to this area. This technology is a great example of incorporating cutting-edge innovation into the daily routines of patient care,” said CVHS Chief Development Officer Guy Guarino.
CVMC already had two ultraviolet light sanitizers in use prior to these additional units being purchased, but with the pandemic bringing an increase in patients with the virus, infection prevention specialists at the medical center felt that additional lights would allow for improved workflow and turnaround times. In healthcare, you need every tool possible within reach. The technology allows us to disinfect high-use areas not only more quickly, but also more efficiently and safely,” said Michelle Lusk, CVHS vice president for quality and patient safety.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.