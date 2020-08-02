UCHS names chief quality and compliance officer

NEWTON — United Church Homes and Services (UCHS), headquartered in Newton, recently named Michelle Roseman as chief quality and compliance officer. Roseman will succeed Steve Paterson, who has been with the organization since 1993 and will retire later this year.
Roseman joins UCHS with extensive knowledge and experience in the senior living and health-care industries. Throughout her career, Roseman has held executive positions with several local organizations. Most recently, she served as area vice president of operations for a national home-health company where she was responsible for the direct oversight of seven home-health branches in Western North Carolina. Earlier in her career, Roseman worked at Abernethy Laurels, a UCHS community, where she held the positions of health care administrator and later executive director.
As chief quality and compliance officer, Roseman will be charged with ensuring the programs within UCHS are in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations and requirements. Her day-to-day responsibilities include the development, maintenance, implementation, and revisions of all policies and procedures related to the organization’s senior living communities, PACE programs, and affordable senior housing communities.
Roseman holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration, both from Gardner-Webb University. In addition, Roseman is a licensed nursing home administrator and has served on numerous professional boards including Pace @ Home, The Carolina Center for End of Life Care, and Catawba County Aging Coalition. Roseman is also a member of the Catawba Valley Rotary Club.
“We are very excited to have Michelle rejoin the UCHS team,” said Lee Syria, president and CEO of UCHS. “The strong skillset and varied health-care-related experience she brings back to our organization will help further align with our long-term strategic and regulatory goals. Michelle is a born leader and will utilize her expertise and strengths to serve our organization well in this role.”
United Church Homes & Services, a not-for-profit corporation located in Newton, operates three continuing care retirement communities, a PACE (Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), seven senior housing communities across North Carolina and Virginia, and a child care center. For additional information, contact Shaylyn Ladd at 465-8028 or visit www.uchas.org.
