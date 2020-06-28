Twin City Insurance receives Newton Appearance Commission’s Looking Good Program honor

The Newton Appearance Commission recently recognized Twin City Insurance with its Looking Good Program honor.
Twin City Insurance is at 311 N. Main Ave. in Newton. The recently renovated space was formerly occupied by Bank of Granite/First Tennessee National Bank. The neatly manicured landscaping surrounding the agency features lush grass, flowers and trees.
Established in 1946, Twin City Insurance was founded on a philosophy of offering personal, professional insurance services.
Photos from Twin City Insurance are available on the city of Newton’s Facebook page.
The Appearance Commission continues to accept nominations for the Looking Good Program honor, which recognizes businesses that work to improve the appearance of the city. Selection is based on landscaping and overall aesthetics. If you know of a business that deserves recognition, contact Sandra Waters at swaters@newtonnc.gov or 828-695-4317.
The Newton Appearance Commission makes a careful study of the visual problems and needs of the city and the area comprising the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the city. The commission makes plans and carries out any programs that will enhance and improve the visual quality and aesthetic characteristics of the city. Members are appointed by the City Council.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.