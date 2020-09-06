Starting a business to be focus of webinar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “How to Start a Business” webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 4-5 p.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices.

What are the challenges of starting a business in the current environment? This webinar will cover the basics of starting a business, focusing on developing an idea into a business opportunity. The program will also review the resources available in the community to help start and successfully operate a business.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.