Shaggy's Good Buys coming to Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM — Shaggy’s Good Buys is coming soon to Bethlehem. The new store will be located in the Bethlehem Village Shopping Center at the corner of N.C. 127 and Rink Dam Road in the former Fred’s building at 9477 N.C. 127.

Shaggy’s is a value-focused variety store bringing convenience and affordability back to Bethlehem. Shaggy’s offers a wide range of merchandise, including party supplies, hobby supplies, arts and crafts, home goods, housewares, health and beauty items, toys, candy, office and school supplies, greeting cards, gift cards, outdoor seasonal items, pet supplies, discount grocery, hardware, automotive goods, and more.

Shaggy’s Good Buys is owned by Colin Martin and Ben Medlin who both live in Alexander County and grew up in the Bethlehem community.

“Being natives of this community is a benefit to us and our customers because we are able to focus on the needs of Bethlehem and not what corporate executives think the community needs while managing from hundreds of miles away,” Martin said.

The duo is excited to bring a variety store to Alexander County, with a focus on customer service.