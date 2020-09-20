Red Hawk Red Blend uncorked to public

Grigg and Bryant were both on hand for the recent release of the product they had a direct hand in creating.

“To me it just feels surreal,” said Grigg, who is from Claremont. “We’ve waited so long for this to happen. We found out in January or February that we won. Now, it’s eight months later, and it’s finally here. When I saw the box that’s what stood out to me the most. It looks really awesome. I don’t know how to describe it. This is going to allow us to open doors for bigger opportunities.”

Bryant, who is from Concord, said the success of the wine that he and Grigg created is helping to open doors for them in the career field.

“It’s huge. It’s creating tons of opportunities,” he said. “I know that the Advertising and Graphic Design department has always wanted opportunities to do something like this. It’s awesome for us to be a part of that and to be able to start something they’ll continue to do. This is our first real project that’s going to be out to the world. For me, it’s just a surreal thing. It’s awesome to see it. I think it looks great.”