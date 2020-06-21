Realty ONE Group opens Hickory office

Realty ONE Group, a nationwide, full-service real estate brokerage, has announced the grand opening of its local office, Realty ONE Group @ Home. The office is just a few blocks from Union Square, at 108 First St. SW in Hickory.
Realty ONE Group @ Home is led by owner/broker Robyn St. Clair. It has converted a stand-alone brick office building into a loftlike, collaborative work space, featuring a comfortable lounge and cafe, spacious conference room for training and client care, and private agent workstations.
Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is a full-service residential real estate brokerage that has experienced tremendous growth while being 100 percent debt-free. Its philosophy has landed it in Inc.’s 500 for seven consecutive years and fueled its expansion into 150 offices in 35 states with more than 11,000 agents.
On the Net: www.RealtyONEGroup.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.