Realty ONE Group opens Hickory office
0 comments

Realty ONE Group opens Hickory office

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Realty ONE Group, a nationwide, full-service real estate brokerage, has announced the grand opening of its local office, Realty ONE Group @ Home. The office is just a few blocks from Union Square, at 108 First St. SW in Hickory.

Realty ONE Group @ Home is led by owner/broker Robyn St. Clair. It has converted a stand-alone brick office building into a loftlike, collaborative work space, featuring a comfortable lounge and cafe, spacious conference room for training and client care, and private agent workstations.

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is a full-service residential real estate brokerage that has experienced tremendous growth while being 100 percent debt-free. Its philosophy has landed it in Inc.’s 500 for seven consecutive years and fueled its expansion into 150 offices in 35 states with more than 11,000 agents.

On the Net: www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What You Can Do If You’re One of the 30-35 Million Americans Who Hasn’t Gotten Their Stimulus Check Yet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News