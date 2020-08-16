You have permission to edit this article.
Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent
HICKORY — Stephanie Mora has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70, SW, where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Mora enjoys spending her free time kayaking and spending time outdoors. She is fluent in Spanish and English.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Mora at 828-639-4206.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.

