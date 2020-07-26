Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent
Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent

HICKORY — Michelle Hrin has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate.

Hrin is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

She is a graduate of Appalachian State University, where she received a BS in commercial recreation and tourism management. Additionally, she has years of experience in commercial marketing and professional photography. Hrin enjoys spending her free time with her three sons and husband, being outdoors, loving adventures and staying physically active.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley. Call Hrin at 828-302-7572

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net

