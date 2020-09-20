Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Karen Peralta has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Peralta enjoys spending her free time with her four children and husband, Benjamin, praising God, going hiking, gardening, and all outdoor fun. She and Benjamin have lived in Hickory for more than 20 years and are excited to start this new journey.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Peralta at 828-291-7047

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.