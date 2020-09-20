 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent
0 comments

Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Karen Peralta has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Peralta enjoys spending her free time with her four children and husband, Benjamin, praising God, going hiking, gardening, and all outdoor fun. She and Benjamin have lived in Hickory for more than 20 years and are excited to start this new journey.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Peralta at 828-291-7047

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.

Peralta

Peralta
0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert