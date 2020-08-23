Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes agent

HICKORY — Carmen Hefner has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. Hefner is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.
She attended East Carolina University and studied history and anthropology. She enjoys spending her free time reading, traveling, and spending time with her family and dog Callie. She attended Hickory High School and has lived in Hickory her whole life.
Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.
Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.
