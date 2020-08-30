 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Realtor/broker joins Hickory Real Estate Group
0 comments

Realtor/broker joins Hickory Real Estate Group

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Munoz

Munoz

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group announced that Ian Munoz has joined its firm as a Realtor / Broker. Munoz is bilingual, speaking both Spanish and English. He specializes in residential property sales in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties.

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.

Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow and now has 31 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.

Contact Munoz by phone at 828-449-0828, email Ian@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or visit his website: Ian.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese tech giant stock plunges after Trump's WeChat ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert