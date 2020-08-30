Realtor/broker joins Hickory Real Estate Group

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group announced that Ian Munoz has joined its firm as a Realtor / Broker. Munoz is bilingual, speaking both Spanish and English. He specializes in residential property sales in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties.

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.

Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow and now has 31 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.

Contact Munoz by phone at 828-449-0828, email Ian@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or visit his website: Ian.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.