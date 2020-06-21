Realtor awarded CRS Designation by council

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group announced that Jennifer Elkins has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist designation by the Council of Residential Specialists.
The CRS designation is the highest credential awarded to residential sales agents, managers and brokers. Only 25,000 Realtors nationwide have earned this credential.
Realtors who receive the CRS designation have completed advanced courses and have demonstrated professional expertise in the field of residential real estate.
Homebuyers and sellers can be assured that CRS designees subscribe to the strict Realtor Code of Ethics, have access to the latest technology, and are specialists in helping clients maximize profits and minimize costs when buying or selling a home.
Elkins has also earned her GRI designation through her advanced real estate training. She is an active member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors, current Shuford Elementary School PTO vice president, member of the trustee committee at Friendship United Methodist Church and a member of the Catawba Valley Appalachian Alumni committee.
Call Elkins at 828-773-6833 or email Jennifer@HickoryRealEstateGroup. com.
