Orthodontist completes residency, joins practice
AUSTIN, Texas — Dr. Jonathan Andrew Lomboy recently completed his residency program in orthodontics at University of Connecticut Health Center.

Lomboy is a 2013 graduate of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a 2017 graduate of Columbia University College of Dental Medicine. Following his dental school graduation, Lomboy did his three-year orthodontist training at University of Connecticut Health Center, also fulfilling his thesis requirement.

Lomboy has joined Jefferson Dental and Orthodontics of Austin.

He is the son of Dr. Carl and Bonnie Sellers Lomboy of Anderson, S.C., formerly of Hickory, N.C.

