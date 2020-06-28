Nonprofit and business partner to help lower-income families

MORGANTON — A partnership between The Outreach Center and Bargain Basement Home Center is helping lower-income families in the Morganton area find new appliances at affordable price points.
Since Dr. Holly Johnson founded TOC in 2000, the nonprofit has strived to fulfill its mission of empowering children and their families to “break the cycle of generational poverty.”
TOC works to accomplish its goal by providing education, opportunities, workforce development and hunger relief.
In May 2019, TOC opened the TOC Home Store, a retail location that gives residents in the Morganton area the ability to shop for new major household appliances from top-name brands at steep discounts, as well as a growing line of furniture.
For its appliance inventory, TOC found a perfect partner in the Bargain Basement Home Center.
“I have known Holly’s husband, Jim, since our college days at Appalachian State,” said David Garner, owner of Bargain Basement Home Center. “Jim also does video production for my stores, and one day explained to me what they were doing with TOC Home Store. I felt like we could help with their mission, so we started a program of getting merchandise to them to resell.”
Garner consigns his merchandise to TOC at wholesale. Incoming inventory includes nearly all types of major household appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, washers and dryers, microwaves, dishwashers, window A/C units and dehumidifiers.
The proceeds from those appliance sales are, in turn, used to help fund TOC programs.
“TOC Home Store sales help to keep our programs alive and moving forward,” Johnson says. “We are ever so grateful to Dave for his friendship and all that he’s done to help us in our mission. He really does care about helping people. We are here to help families and children in need and to help break generational poverty. We couldn’t accomplish any of this without the support of our donors and volunteers like Dave.”
For more information on TOC’s programs, visit www.theoutreachcenter.org.
In 2019, at The Outreach Center, $1.5 million worth of food was provided to 7,473 households; 1,472 children received food, clothing and empowerment activities; 382 children received diapers; 330 people received education and workforce development training; and 516 senior food boxes were distributed to the elderly.
TOC’s inclusive W.O.W. children’s programs allow children to meld seamlessly into their neighborhoods and communities pursuing music, art and extracurricular opportunities.
TOC hunger relief provides nutrition for those who struggle with food insecurity in the home. All of this together helps people become vital parts of the community in which they live and work.
In addition to supplying basic needs, school tutoring, health and wellness classes, counseling, music, and arts and cultural programs are provided to the W.O.W. children and families.
