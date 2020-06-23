MDI uses Hickory convention center for training

George said it has allowed the company to conduct training in a way that allows for social distancing.

Convention center CEO Mandy Pitts Hildebrand said MDI was paying for the space but the cost was variable and based on factors like how long the building needed to be open during a given week.

She also said the company’s presence helped the center in other ways as well, saying it allowed the convention center to keep most of its staff working.

The convention center has furloughed two full-time and four part-time workers, Hildebrand said.

Thirty events scheduled to take place between March and August have canceled, resulting in the direct loss of $125,000 in revenue, Hildebrand said.

That figure does not include the loss of hotel, dining and shopping revenue that comes from people coming to the area for conventions.

Not all events have been canceled. and the convention center has been receiving inquiries from people interested in using the facility.