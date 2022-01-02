Workforce development center launches in Ridgeview

HICKORY — A variety of career services are coming to the Ridgeview Branch of the Hickory Public Library.

Ridgeview Works is a collaboration between the city of Hickory and Western Piedmont Workforce Development—NCWorks to provide career services to the Ridgeview community of Hickory. Western Piedmont Workforce Development is a service of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

A steering committee was formed in early 2021 to identify the specific needs of Ridgeview residents and create a program to reach those goals. The group surveyed community members and worked with Library Director Sarah Greene to establish a location for a workforce development center at the newly renovated Ridgeview Branch of the Hickory Public Library.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Western Piedmont NCWorks Career Center of Catawba County will have a representative in the group study room at the library on Wednesday afternoons from 1-5 p.m. to provide free career services.

NCWorks Career Advisor(s) will offer personalized career coaching and interviewing tips, assistance with resume writing, online job search information and updates on hiring events, and eligibility information on scholarships for local training opportunities.