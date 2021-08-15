Woman named manager of bank's Lincolnton office

LINCOLNTON — Jessica Ewing joined Peoples Bank in 2019 and was recently promoted to the Business Center manager of the Lincolnton office. The announcement was made by Lance A. Sellers, president and CEO.

“Jessica has been a great asset to the bank, and her experience in the financial industry will serve the Lincolnton branch and community well," Sellers said.

"Jessica started her career as a teller and understands the many facets of the banking relationship. She will provide our customers with sound financial advice while recognizing their needs, and assist with ensuring that they are utilizing the products and services that can help them achieve their financial goals."

In her spare time, Ewing enjoys spending time with her husband and children. She also serves as the president of the Audi Club Carolinas. She loves all things cars and is passionate about photography, crafts and home improvements.

Peoples Bank currently has 17 full-service offices, three loan production offices, and one administrative office. Peoples Bank offices are located entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake counties. The company’s common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “PEBK.”