Woman joins First Citizens as business banker

HICKORY — Jackie Palmer has joined First Citizens Bank as a business banker. She is based at the office at 117 Fourth St. NW in Hickory.

Palmer most recently worked at Wells Fargo Bank as a senior business relationship manager/market president for the Catawba, Caldwell, Burke and McDowell markets. She began her career in banking in 1992 at First Union in Morganton as a part-time teller. She spent the next 28 years at the bank in retail leadership roles for First Union, Wachovia and Wells Fargo.

Palmer received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and an associate’s degree in accounting from Western Piedmont Community College. She has also attended the Retail Leadership Development Program at the Center for Creative Leadership.

Palmer is a member of the board of directors and is finance chair for Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. She also serves Girl Scouts as a service unit specialist for Caldwell County and a troop leader for Granite Falls Troop 02024. She serves on the board of directors for South Caldwell Band Boosters and is finance chair for the organization.

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, First Citizens Bank serves customers at more than 500 branches in 19 states. First Citizens Bank is a major subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which has more than $53 billion in assets. For information, visit firstcitizens.com.